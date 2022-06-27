Fatalities, injuries reported after Amtrak train derails in Mendon

Fatalities and injuries were reported after an Amtrak train derailed in Mendon on Monday afternoon.

Eight cars and two locomotives on an Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4 derailed around 12:42 p.m. while on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles.

There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board, and there are early reports of injuries, according to Amtrak.

CNN reports there are multiple fatalities and at least 50 injured, according to Eric McKenzie, the superintendent with Chariton County Ambulance Service.

MU Health Care confirmed it was receiving three patients from the incident. Boone Health said it was anticipating 30 patients to arrive within the next 90 minutes.

The train derailed after "striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon," according to an updated statement from Amtrak.

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV station WFRV reports two Appleton boy scout troops were among those on the train.

A passenger on the train tweeted that they were bussed to Northwestern High School for medical care.

Local authorities are assisting with passengers. Amtrak said it has activated its incident response team and sent emergency personnel to the scene.

Gov. Mike Parson tweeted and said multiple state agencies were responding to the scene.

