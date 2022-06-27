Supreme Court ruling allows football coach to conduct prayer on the field after games

The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with a Washington state public high school football coach who claimed the right to pray on the 50-yard line after each game, joined by those players who wanted to participate.

Emily Bazelon, senior research scholar at Yale Law School and staff writer for the New York Times Magazine, joins Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins to discuss what this might mean for the intersection of prayer and public institutions.

