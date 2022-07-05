© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Much of Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat warning until Thursday night

KBIA | By Rebecca Smith
Published July 5, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
Summer 2022 Rolla Missouri .jpg
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA

Columbia, as well as much of central, east central, and southeast Missouri are under an “excessive heat warning” until Thursday night at 11:00 p.m. – according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says there will be areas of “dangerously hot conditions” with heat index values up to 109 degrees.

They recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas, taking additional precautions if working outside, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

According to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, there are numerous cooling centers in the city including:

  • Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) at 1701 W. Ash St.
  • City Hall at 701 E. Broadway
  • Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St.
  • Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
  • Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
  • Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N. Ann St.
  • Francis House at 901 Range Line St.

If you, or anyone you know, is experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness or heatstroke, call 911.

