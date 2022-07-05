© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
PHOTO: Columbia Community Protests After Roe v. Wade is Overturned

KBIA | By Kailan Dixon
Published July 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
Dixon One.jpg
1 of 12  — Dixon One.jpg
Abortion rights supporter holds a sign reading “Keep your theology off my biology” as she listens to abortion rights activist speak at Boone County Courthouse amphitheater.
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Two.jpg
2 of 12  — Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Two.jpg
A demonstrator holds up a sign reading “trust women'' as the protest begins to move from Boone County courthouse to downtown.
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Three.jpg
3 of 12  — Dixon Three.jpg
Posters were made by participants to protest Roe vs. Wade being overturned.
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Four.jpg
4 of 12  — Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Four.jpg
A young protester holds up a sign that reads “My body, my choice” as she smiled and marched toward the entrance of Boone County courthouse amphitheater.
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Five.jpg
5 of 12  — Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Five.jpg
Mother and daughter walk side by side displaying signs together. The mother read “ my daughter deserves choices” and the daughters read “ I am awesome”
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Six.jpg
6 of 12  — Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Six.jpg
Demonstrators hold up signs as they march toward downtown Columbia to protest the overturn of Roe vs Wade.
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Seven.jpg
7 of 12  — Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Seven.jpg
Protestors express their emotions and or opinions through personal posters as they march.
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Eight.jpg
8 of 12  — Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Eight.jpg
Protestors hold up the American flag and signs as the protest returns back to the Boone county courthouse.
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Nine.jpg
9 of 12  — Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Nine.jpg
Demonstrator holds a sign underlining how there are children born into the U.S. but do not have the basic necessities to live.
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon ten.jpg
10 of 12  — Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon ten.jpg
A protester covered in body paint holds up a sign emphasizing that “we (women) are not expendable.”
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Eleven.jpg
11 of 12  — Dixon Eleven.jpg
Protestors gathered at Boone County Courthouse amphitheater in support of abortion
Kailan Dixon
Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Twelve.jpg
12 of 12  — Dixon Roe Photo Story /Dixon Twelve.jpg
A couple stands together holding coordinating signs. The husband emphasizes that it is his wife’s choice what she does with her body.
Kailan Dixon

This photo series contains some strong language that some might find objectionable.

On Friday, June 24, 2022 the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in a 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on the grounds that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”

Shortly after the decision was made public, Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Missouri would be the first state to ban abortion, signing off an 2019 “trigger law.”

Protestors began to gather nearly immediately – with a gathering on Friday evening and a full protest on Saturday.

On Saturday June 25th, protesters in Columbia, Missouri congregated at the Boone County courthouse.

The protest, organized by local activist, Melissa Cameron, and a number of Mid-Missouri abortion-rights advocacy organizations, had hundreds of protestors in attendance – despite a heat index of 95.

Kailan Dixon
Kailan Dixon is a summer journalism fellow from North Carolina A&T State University.
