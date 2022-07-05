PHOTO: Columbia Community Protests After Roe v. Wade is Overturned

This photo series contains some strong language that some might find objectionable.

On Friday, June 24, 2022 the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in a 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on the grounds that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”

Shortly after the decision was made public, Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Missouri would be the first state to ban abortion, signing off an 2019 “trigger law.”

Protestors began to gather nearly immediately – with a gathering on Friday evening and a full protest on Saturday.

On Saturday June 25th, protesters in Columbia, Missouri congregated at the Boone County courthouse.

The protest, organized by local activist, Melissa Cameron, and a number of Mid-Missouri abortion-rights advocacy organizations, had hundreds of protestors in attendance – despite a heat index of 95.