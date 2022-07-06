Stephens College appoints a new dean for the School of Integrative Studies

Kate Berneking Kogut was named the new dean of the School of Integrative Studies at Stephens College, according to a news release.

Kogut earned her Ph.D. in Theatre from MU in 2007.

She was an assistant professor at Stephens since 2007 and served as the chair and an associate professor of the school's English and Creative Writing Program since 2019.

Kogut is also the owner of Envelope Sky Creative, in which she specializes in scriptwriting and new script development. Her plays have been produced, showcased and workshopped in California, New York, Chicago and other venues.

She has also written, directed and produced two short films that were invited to film festivals in Wisconsin, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

During her tenure at Stephens, Kogut has won the Michael Bowling Distinguished Advising Award and the Distinguished Teaching Award. She is a member of the Dramatist Guild of America, Sigma Tau Delta and the American Daffodil Society.

“Kate has done so much to grow the Creative Writing program during her tenure, and I am confident she will take the School of Integrative Studies to the next level,” said Leslie Willey, vice president of academic affairs at Stephens.

The School of Integrative Studies has programs in a multitude of academic disciplines in creative arts and humanities. This includes undergraduate programs in Business Administration, Communication Design, Digital Filmmaking, Education, English and Creative Writing, Fashion and Humanities.

The school also offers a Master of Fine Arts in TV and Screenwriting.