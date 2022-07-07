Chip seal treatment to begin Friday on some Boone County roads

Boone County Resource Management has announced that they will begin their annual preservation chip seal treatment this Friday, July 8.

A number of sites throughout Boone County will be subject to improvements, beginning with Schooler Road in Centralia from Highway U to East Highway 124.

The county-wide treatment process will last approximately two weeks, with the road work starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m. each day.

There will be limited full road-width closures lasting between 10 and 15 minutes, and in the case of rain, the treatment will be pushed back one day.

Parking will not be permitted on the road during work hours, and signs will be posted prior to construction. Vehicles parked on the street after designated times will be towed at the owner's expense.

The full list of treatment sites has been provided by Boone County Resource Management.

For questions or concerns, contact Boone County Resource Management at 573-886-4339.