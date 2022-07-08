Economy bounces back to pre-pandemic job numbers in June

The Labor Department says 372,000 jobs were added in the month of June, slightly down from the month before. The economy has also replaced almost all of the jobs that were lost at the beginning of the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee discusses what this means for an economy with high inflation and slow economic growth with NPR’s Scott Horsley.

