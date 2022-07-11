© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
St. Louis moves to fund help for out-of-state abortions

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published July 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT

The St. Louis Board of Adermen has given initial approval to creating a $1 million fund to help St. Louis women get abortions in other states in the wake of a near-total abortion ban in Missouri that went into effect June 24.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the measure would allocate federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for transportation, child care and other logistical help for women who travel to states where abortion remains legal. A vote on final passage is set for next week.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt already has said he will sue to try to block the measure, which he says violates a state law against using public money to perform or assist with an abortion.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
