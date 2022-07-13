Employees at Dodger Stadium threaten to strike days before the MLB All-Star Game

Concessions workers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles have voted to authorize going on strike, days before the venue is set to host the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

About 99% of the unionized employees who handle food and beverages voted Sunday to approve the strike, according to Unite Here Local 11, the union representing the workers.

The concessions stands are operated by Compass Group and its subsidiary, Levy Restaurants. The company employs about 1,500 people at the stadium, including food servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers and suite attendants, the union said.

"I voted yes to strike because I often have to pick up shifts at the Rose Bowl just to try to make ends meet," said Laura Ortiz, who has been a bartender for Compass Group for 15 seasons at the venue. "I love working at Dodger Stadium and know that our company can do better."

Compass Group was not immediately available for comment.

Sylvia Sosa has bartended at the stadium for 46 seasons and even took her engagement photos there.

"I proudly served Dodger dogs and beers for many years and want our company, Compass/Levy, to recognize our worth and raise standards for all of its stadium workers," she said.

The Major League Baseball kicks off its annual All-Star celebrations Friday. Events held at Dodger Stadium include a celebrity softball game, with Simone Biles, Snoop Dogg and Chris Rock participating, and the minor and major league all-star games.

