Saul Griffith is well known in his native Australia — and in the U.S. — as a renewable energy proponent. He now has plans for a pilot project to rewire a suburb to run entirely on electricity, with rooftop solar as a major element.

Jon Kalish reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.