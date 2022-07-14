© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri's answer to abortion law questions: Don't ask us

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published July 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Parson administration's response to questions from Missouri hospitals, doctors and prosecutors about the state's new abortion ban is to tell people to read the law and otherwise leave it to prosecutors to interpret.

The state health department released a factsheet on the law Wednesday. Medical providers have been asking questions for weeks about the law, which outlaws abortions except in medical emergencies. The confusion is over what medical emergencies qualify.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has said the health department will provide clarity. The agency put the responsibility on local prosecutors to decide if doctors are breaking the law.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press