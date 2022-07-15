Biden bound for Saudi Arabia as Middle East tour continues

After two days with Israeli leaders, President Biden heads to the Israeli-occupied West Bank before making the most controversial stop on his Mideast trip: Saudi Arabia.

When the President lands in Saudi Arabia, it will be the first visit by a U.S. president since American intelligence agencies assessed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation that resulted in the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden is unlikely to mention Khashoggi’s death and will instead focus on issues such as energy, the war in Ukraine, Iran’s nuclear capability and strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR international correspondent Daniel Estrin for more about the tour.

