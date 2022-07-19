Why we still haven't figured out remote work in 2022

Remote work is still a challenge two and a half years after some office workers went home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we may have figured out Zoom, new workers on-boarding remotely face specific issues.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks, talks with Atlantic staff writer Derek Thompson about how we can still improve work, both remote and in-person.

