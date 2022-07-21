Muscogee Creek Nation gets a say in management of Georgia's Okefenokee wildlife refuge

The Muscogee Creek Nation was forced by the government to leave Georgia two centuries ago. But a new move by the Biden administration will give them a say in the management of the Okefenokee Swamp. The national wildlife refuge is also part of the tribe’s ancestral history.

