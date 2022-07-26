© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Corps' Memphis district gets 2nd new commander in a month

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT

The Memphis district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a new commander for the second time in about a month.

The Corps says Col. Brian D. Sawser assumed command of the expansive district at a ceremony Friday in Memphis. Lt. Col. Robert W. Green had been named commander in mid-June.

Sawser now leads a district that covers an area of 25,000 square miles in parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.

He is responsible for flood damage reduction, navigation, environmental stewardship, emergency operations and other civil works along 610 miles of the Mississippi River and the White River.

The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
