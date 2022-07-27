Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role

WASHINGTON — Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas led the Senate challenge on Jan. 6, 2021, to Joe Biden's victory. But the senators have largely escaped the House panel's investigation into the Capitol attack.

In all, a dozen GOP senators initially planned to challenge Donald Trump’s defeat. But unlike their House GOP counterparts, the Republican senators have not been called to testify. That's left senators to explain themselves on their own terms.

Hawley, for one, says he doesn't regret his actions. Neither Hawley nor Cruz will say whether he would appear before the committee if called.