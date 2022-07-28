Marine heatwaves pose ecological threats to ocean

As heatwaves sweep much of Europe, China and the U.S. causing wildfires in forests, subsea kelp forest are facing a similar battle. A new study has shone a light on just how bad the situation is under the sea as heatwaves and climate change wreak havoc on kelp forests, the diverse array of inhabitants of these forests and the knock on effect on the rest of the ocean.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Sam Starko, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Victoria.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.