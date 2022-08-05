Portland's gun problem swells as homicide rates reach double the national average

Many cities are struggling to maintain public safety while reforming police departments in the face of growing gun violence. Portland’s homicide rate is roughly double the nationwide rate.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with the Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, who is putting funding back into the police department and has issued a new emergency declaration to try and deal with the gun problem.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.