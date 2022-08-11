© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vox Magazine's August "Behind the Issue"

KBIA | By Halle Jackson,
Moy Zhong
Published August 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
August Behind the Issue.png
Illustration by Elijah Carter-Roberts
/

It's the dog days of summer, and "Dog Daze," the summer issue from Vox Magazine, is on newsstands and online now.

In this month's Behind the Issue, Art Director Moy Zhong and Editor-in-Chief Courtney Perrett spoke about a couple of this month's standout stories.

Vox Magazine is Columbia's connection to what's happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Columbia's shop pets bring the fun, fur-real

"I think animals make a nice ambiance," Helmi's Gardens owner Helmi Sheely says.

Songwriters gather at Dive Bar for CoMo Song Swap to share their own tunes

"It gets to the core of what makes Columbia special: it's a city that feels like a small town, a community that thrives on local values. I know it sounds corny, but simply put, Song Swap captured the essence of Columbia in its purest form."

Breaking tradition: the importance of diversifying the literary canon

"I'm into conversation and discussion about texts," Lynn Itagaki, an MU associate professor of English and Women's and Gender Studies, says. "It's more about how (books) have played out over decades or centuries and how they've impacted our culture."

Tags

Top Stories
Halle Jackson
Halle Jackson is a senior in the Missouri School of Journalism studying cross-platform editing and producing.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Moy Zhong
Moy Zhong is a senior at the University of Missouri studying journalism. She is currently the Art Director at KBIA's partner organization, Vox Magazine, and a producer on KBIA's "Missouri on Mic."
See stories by Moy Zhong