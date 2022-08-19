What the search warrant affidavit for Mar-a-Lago might reveal

The search of Mar-a-Lago was for highly classified information. So what might be revealed and what would be redacted in the affidavit of the search warrant after a judge has ordered it released? The Justice Department says it will be highly redacted to protect the investigation.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine Banks.

