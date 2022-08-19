With 'Better Call Saul' and 'The Walking Dead' leaving the network, what's next for AMC?

The AMC show “Better Call Saul” found its own voice outside of “Breaking Bad.” But the spin-off wrapped up this week with its last episode drawing an average 1.8 million viewers.

With “Better Caul Saul” ending and AMC’s other big show “The Walking Dead” nearing its final season, what’s next for the network? Here & Now‘s Scott Tong asks NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

