Civic groups sue to block new law on Missouri voter outreach

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published August 23, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters are suing to stop a law that they say will limit voter engagement work.

The groups on Monday asked a local judge to throw out part of a new voter photo identification law set to take effect Aug. 28. The law requires voters to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot. It also bans payment for anyone who works to help register voters.

The plaintiffs say the law limits free speech. Spokesmen for the Republican secretary of state and attorney general didn't immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Monday.

