Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot.

A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough valid voter signatures to put the proposal on the ballot.

The lawsuit also claims the ballot measure deals with too many policies in violation of the state constitution. The campaign manager behind the legalization push says the lawsuit is meritless.

Missouri's secretary of state didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Monday.