Are defamation lawsuits an effective tool against the onslaught of misinformation?

Not all speech is protected by the First Amendment: We all know, you can’t yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater. So what about lying?

With the onslaught of misinformation, widespread lies have often led to threats against individuals and businesses. Some of them are fighting back in court.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talk with David Shultz, director of Yale Law School’s Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

