Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed due to low water

HICKMAN, Ky. — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is closed temporarily due to low water.

The Kentucky Transportation Department says it has no timetable on when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume operations. Motorists can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210.

The ferry connects Kentucky Route 1354 in Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The ferry is the only direct route between the two border states.