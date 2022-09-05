© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of people have signed initiative petitions for ballot measures in several states that would expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana.

But voters might not get a say on those proposed ballot initiatives. Recent decisions by Republican officials or judges have blocked votes in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Those officials or judges said the petitions contained flawed wording, procedural shortcomings or insufficient signatures. Appeals are pending in some states.

The Republican pushback against the initiative process is part of a trend that gained steam after Democratic-aligned groups began using initiatives to force votes on policies that Republican legislatures had opposed.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press