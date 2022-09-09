Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure are panning the top state election official’s involvement.

Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Thursday heard arguments in the case. The case deals with voter signatures needed to put proposals to a public vote. The plaintiff's attorneys argue that local election officials are better equipped to review signatures. They say the Secretary of State's Office should not have double checked signatures.

Lawyers for the recreational marijuana campaign and the secretary of state say there's no proof that the Secretary of State counted invalid signatures, so the measure qualifies for the ballot.

The judge plans on ruling after the attorneys file briefs Friday.