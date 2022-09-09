Netflix film explores efforts to determine what a 9/11 victim's life was 'worth'
For the full conversation, click here.
The Netflix film “Worth” tells the story of attorney Kenneth Feinberg who administered the 9-11 Victim Compensation Fund. It’s based on Feinberg’s 2005 book “What is Life Worth.”
We revisit Here & Now‘s Robin Young’s conversation with Feinberg in September 2021 and his office administrator Camille Biros.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
