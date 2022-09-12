© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Unions blast rail move to delay shipments before deadline

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 12, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT

The heads of the nation’s two largest rail unions said Sunday that the freight railroads’ move to begin delaying some hazardous shipments ahead of this week’s looming strike deadline is only an attempt to get shippers to increase the pressure on Congress to block a work stoppage by imposing a contract on workers.

The heads of the unions that represent engineers and conductors blasted the move by the railroads in a joint statement Sunday. A strike or lockout won’t be allowed until this coming Friday.

The unions want railroads to go beyond a recommended deal with 24% raises to address their concerns about working conditions.

