Tribal chief mourns killings of sister and nephew as he works to comfort Saskatchewan's Cree Nation

It’s been a tragic week for Saskatchewan’s Cree Nation, following the stabbing spree that killed 10 and injured another 18 on Sunday. The suspects are both deceased — Damien Sanderson was found dead Monday near the scene of the attacks; his brother Myles Sanderson died in police custody after his arrest Wednesday.

The end of the manhunt brought some relief to the residents of the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby town of Weldon where the killings took place; yet it afforded little solace, as residents begin to process the violent deaths of their neighbors and family members.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand is the head of the Saskatoon’s Tribal Council, and also a mourner who lost a sister and nephew in the attacks. He joins Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks to talk about the tragedy.

Donations to help fund programs and initiatives to help families affected by the stabbings can be made to the White Buffalo Youth Lodge in Saskatoon.

