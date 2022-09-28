© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New judge lets Missouri boarding school stay open for now

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 28, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT

A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse.

Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle’s ruling came a day after he took over the case involving Agape Boarding School in Stockton. Pyle also approved the state’s request to again place Missouri Department of Social Services workers at Agape.

On Monday, the judge who previously presided over the case lifted the order allowing state workers at the school. They had been there to monitor for abuse since Sept. 8.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press