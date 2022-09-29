Vox Magazine's September/October "Behind the Issue"

The September/October issue of Vox Magazine is out on newsstands and online today.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Art Director Moy Zhong and Culture Editor Austin Woods spoke about some of this issue’s standout stories and explored the various roots of the Roots N Blues Festival.

Vox Magazine is Columbia's connection to what's happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

DOVE Unit: Picking up the pieces, breaking down the numbers

"A lot of time when there's smoke, there's fire," says Brian Grove, a former detective in the Columbia Police Department. "If we get called back to the same place several times, then there's probably something wrong there."

Longtime comic fan in Columbia gains Youtube following

“At a show, somebody will come up and say, ‘I heard you before! I saw you on YouTube,’” Stuart says. “The fact that people know my voice — ‘weird’ isn’t the right word, but it's a new thing and it's very humbling. I appreciate it when people tell me how much they like the channel or enjoy it.”

MU author writes about queer love in the "Show-Me" State

“It felt revolutionary to write about two girls falling in love up against the Bible Belt,” Bush says. “I was scared because I’m queer, and I know I have homophobic relatives, and what if they rejected my book because of that?”

