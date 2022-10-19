© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Haiti situation worsens as confluence of crises dominate the nation

Published October 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
Demonstrators fill the streets during a protest to reject an international military force requested by the government and to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
Demonstrators fill the streets during a protest to reject an international military force requested by the government and to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

In Haiti, residents continue to face a series of crises that is becoming deadlier by the day including food shortages, gang violence and a cholera outbreak. There is slow progress from the global community, spearheaded by the United Nations Security Council. But what do Haitians want as a way out of the crisis?

Garry Pierre-Pierre, Pulitzer-Prize-winning Haitian-American journalist, is the  founder of the Haitian Times and a journalism lecturer at The City University of New York. He joins Here & Now guest host Lisa Mullins to discuss the latest and what Haitians want to see next.

