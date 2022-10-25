© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri, 4 other states put pot on the ballot

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published October 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT

Pot is a popular topic on ballots again this election. Five states are considering whether to approve recreational marijuana for those 21 and older.

Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots to amend their constitutions and legalize recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.

Prohibitions across the country have fallen steadily in the decade since Colorado and Washington approved recreational cannabis. Even some states in the Deep South have given the go-ahead to medical marijuana.

