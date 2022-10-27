Vox Magazine's November "Behind the Issue"

The November issue of Vox Magazine is out on newsstands and online today.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Art Director Moy Zhong and Audience Engagement Editor Katelynn McIlwain sat down with editor Jordan Thornsberry to talk about some of the issue's standout stories.

Vox Magazine is Columbia's connection to what's happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Inflation drives a cattle crisis for Missouri farmers

"Where I live, there are not many cattle left," farmer Ben Thomas says. "People— they're done fighting the fight."

Lean on me: Columbia's helpers who keep us happy and healthy

In our own neighborhood, we remember Mr. Rogers' advice to look for the helpers. These people, the social worker, the librarian, the recovery organization, the steward and the facility dog— spread a message of helpfulness, kindness and joy in our community.

Collecting the Squish squad: Columbians wrap their arms around Squishmallows

"Every person has a different reason, but mine is just the satisfaction that comes from being a collector," Aria Garcia says. "The reason I do this is to be happy."