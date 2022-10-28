FBI background check blocked gun sale to St. Louis shooter

Police say the 19-year-old gunman who shot and killed two people at a St. Louis high school purchased the AR-15-style rifle from a private seller after an FBI background check stopped him from buying a weapon from a licensed dealer.

Police said Thursday that Orlando Harris tried to buy a firearm from a licensed dealer on Oct. 8. An FBI background check blocked the sale, though police didn't say why.

After Harris bought the rifle from a private seller, it was used in Monday's school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.