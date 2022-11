North Carolina is currently considered a purple state, but that could change with the upcoming midterm elections. Voters will determine the outcome of some tight races for Congress, the state legislature and the U.S. Senate.

Rusty Jacobs of North Carolina Public Radio speaks to voters in some highly competitive districts.

