Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT

Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion.

An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri's Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn't give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered a life-threatening at that moment.

But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life. She later received an abortion in Illinois.

The hospital didn't immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press