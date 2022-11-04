© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published November 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT

A Kansas abortion clinic that was among the first in the country to open after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has been inundated with patients.

Some drive 10 hours or more to get there, coming from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and even Louisiana. But that’s only if they can get an appointment.

Planned Parenthood clinics in the state, including this newest one, are only able to take about 10% to 15% of the patients seeking abortions.

Kansas is one of the few states in the region still providing abortions in the wake of the court's ruling.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
