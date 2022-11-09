© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jenna Redel wins Boone County Treasurer

KBIA | By Gillian Koptik
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:07 AM CST
People sit inside The Roof bar for the Democratic watch party.
Meghan Lee
/
KBIA
People sit in support of the Democratic watch party at The Roof on Tuesday Nov. 8.

Democrat Jenna Redel won Boone County Treasurer’s race, taking 52.6% of the vote. This election was Redel’s first time running for office, and she said she was cautiously excited about her success as the results were announced.

“I keep looking to see like, oh what do we know about provisional ballots are we sure all the numbers are in?” Redel said. “But I’m very excited to serve Boone County. … I think there’s an excellent team coming into the county that’s going to do a lot of really good work.”

Throughout the night, Redel emphasized the importance of serving Boone County and her desire to work in public service. She says that because of this campaign, she feels a renewed sense of love and faith for her community.

Redel has prior experience in the public service sphere, most recently as the Director of Risk Management and Human Resources for Boone County Government.

Tags
Election 2022
Gillian Koptik
See stories by Gillian Koptik
Related Content