Jenna Redel wins Boone County Treasurer

Democrat Jenna Redel won Boone County Treasurer’s race, taking 52.6% of the vote. This election was Redel’s first time running for office, and she said she was cautiously excited about her success as the results were announced.

“I keep looking to see like, oh what do we know about provisional ballots are we sure all the numbers are in?” Redel said. “But I’m very excited to serve Boone County. … I think there’s an excellent team coming into the county that’s going to do a lot of really good work.”

Throughout the night, Redel emphasized the importance of serving Boone County and her desire to work in public service. She says that because of this campaign, she feels a renewed sense of love and faith for her community.

Redel has prior experience in the public service sphere, most recently as the Director of Risk Management and Human Resources for Boone County Government.