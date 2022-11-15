University of Missouri's golf carts drive students to their polling stations

For the midterm elections on Nov. 8, the Missouri Students Association organized golf cart services to drive students from their residence halls and other areas on campus to their polling station at the Hearnes Center. The golf carts were waiting outside of the residence buildings for students who needed a ride so that they could go vote.

Miyah Jones is a junior at the University of Missouri and works at the Missouri Students Association. She is the Deputy Coordinator for External Policy at the Missouri Students Association, located in the Student Center. According to Jones, it was University of Missouri's President Mun Choi's idea to have the golf cart services available to students on election day so that they could vote trouble-free. Jones was in charge of organizing the golf cart services. MU students volunteered to drive the golf carts.

"So it picks people up from different locations across campus including dorms and student unions that students frequent," Jones said.

The golf carts picked students up from College Avenue, Values Dorms, Memorial Union, Student Center, Alpha Delta Pi, Mark Twain, The Rise, and Truman Central until 5pm.

The Missouri Students Association is the undergraduate student government on campus. The MSA is involved with Truman's Closet, Tiger Pantry, and STRIPES.

The student government posted on Instagram an Election Protection Hotline so that students would know their voting rights and informed their followers wwhat a n acceptable form of ID is so that they could go to the polls confidently.