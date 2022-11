The Republicans have gained control of the U.S. House of Representatives by a slim majority. Kevin McCarthy was nominated to be House majority leader. And he will likely have many challenges unifying his own party.

NPR’s Claudia Grisales talks to host Scott Tong about what a Republican-controlled House might accomplish.

