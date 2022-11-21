Intense battles in Ukraine's east, Zaporizhzhia power plant damaged

In Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency is inspecting damage to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Over the weekend, there was intense shelling nearby the plant and concerns are growing that there could be a nuclear accident as a result. Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and it has intensified shelling in the eastern part of the country.

NPR’s Greg Myre gives us an update.

