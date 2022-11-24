Vox Magazine's December "Behind the Issue"

The December issue of Vox Magazine is out on newsstands and online today.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, audience engagement editor Katelynn McIlwain and art director Moy Zhong spoke about some of this issue's standout stories.

Vox Magazine is Columbia's connection to what's happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

The local battle for gun violence prevention

“There still isn’t national legislation about protecting female victims of domestic violence or about training and registering to buy a gun,” Catey Terry says. “In some ways, instead of making progress, we’re moving backward.”

Estrella brings advocacy and indie-rock to Columbia

"We're playing at Rose Music Hall," says Mackenzie Cortés. "We haven't even been a band for a full year yet — that's crazy."

Distilling the history of Missouri's spirits

“Bourbon was just not a (popular) thing. For about 30 years, we focused on those clear spirits,” Germano says. “In 2015 we decided that, with the bourbon boom coming back, craft cocktails and the industry shifting, that we wanted to bring that process back.”