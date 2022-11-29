9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 52.3 million birds in 46 states have been slaughtered as part of this year’s outbreak.