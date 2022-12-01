© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Former student alleges abuse at Missouri Military Academy

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published December 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST

MEXICO, Mo. — A former student at the Missouri Military Academy alleges in a lawsuit that he attempted suicide after being repeatedly attacked at the school.

The student filed a personal injury lawsuit against the school in Mexico, Missouri, this week. He alleged several other students at the school routinely attacked him between 2018 and 2021. He also alleges school leaders knew about the assaults and did nothing to stop them.

The lawsuit also claims the school held a yearly “purge,” during which older students beat and assault younger students.

MMA President Richard Geraci said in a statement Wednesday the allegations are “wholly unfounded” and the school's first priority is student safety and well-being.

