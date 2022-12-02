Macon service group to host annual Arts and Crafts fair

The Macon Women of Today will host their annual Arts and Crafts show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Macon High School. Admission is free to the public.

The event will feature 62 booths with a variety of vendors; commercial businesses such as Mary Kay and Scentsy will attend, as well as smaller crafters. The craft show will sell a variety of items.

“We have lots of wreaths and Christmas ornaments and jewelry and you know, some wood items; just pretty much anything you would want to find, you can find at our show,” Deb Keithley, a member of the Macon Women of Today said.

The Macon Women of Today is a service organization that provides resources to community members through events including a clothing and toy giveaway as well as a scholarship fundraiser.

“We meet monthly and do projects and we enjoy each other’s company and enjoy working together for our community,” Keithley said.

The service organization has put on the event for a number of years, but its location has changed over time.

“We started out in the basement of the vocational school, and as they expanded we didn't have room for the booths. So we went to our Macon County Expo Center for a couple of years,” Keithley said. “And then the last few years we've been back in Macon High School.”