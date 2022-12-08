© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Marijuana now legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published December 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST

As of Thursday, it’s lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere.

Medical marijuana has been legal in state since 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational use. Missouri is the 21st state allowing recreational use.

The change comes with some confusion. For one thing, dispensaries can’t yet sell the drug for recreational use. People will eventually be able to grow their own, but applications to do so won’t be taken until next month. And places such as schools and businesses can still prohibit the drug.

