Choi condemns MU student's racist social media post

KBIA | By Eli Hoff, Columbia Missourian
Published December 9, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST

The MU administration on Thursday condemned a student's racist social media post in a brief statement following an online outcry about the matter.

A student's Snapchat message containing a racial slur directed toward Black students circulated around social media in recent days, drawing demands for accountability.

MU's Office of Institutional Equity has received reports about the racist post, according to a university news release.

"This language is reprehensible, and we condemn any language and actions that are racist, discriminatory and hateful to our community," said MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi.