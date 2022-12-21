City outlines warming shelter availability

Steve Hollis, human services manager for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, provided the following information by email about warming center operations during the upcoming storm and holiday weekend:

Turning Point

Turning Point will be open for normal daytime drop-in center operations 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. through Friday.

The Turning Point overnight warming center will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

Turning Point will be closed Saturday and Sunday. The Turning Point daytime drop-in center will be closed Monday for the holiday.

The Turning Point overnight warming center will be open Monday night if the forecasted temperature remains at or below 25 degrees.

Room at the Inn

Room at the Inn (RATI) will open 1 p.m. Friday and operate continuously through 9 a.m. Monday because of the anticipated extreme cold.

RATI will allow suspended guests to stay in the RATI shelter Saturday and Sunday as long as they comply with the shelter rules.

Room at the Inn is in need of volunteers to help cover shifts over the holiday weekend. For more information or to so sign up, please visit: https://roomattheinncomo.org/volunteer

Salvation Army Harbor House

The Salvation Army Harbor House provides overnight and 24-hour emergency shelter services every day.

Warming Centers

On Monday, daytime warming center capacity will be limited to the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) and the Salvation Army Harbor House.Additional shelter and warming center information can be found on the City’s website: https://www.como.gov/health/public-health-safety/warming-and-cooling-centers/